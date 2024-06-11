Newcastle Utd to sign defender Kelly on a free transfer

Kelly joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2019 [Getty Images]

Newcastle United have agreed a five-year deal with out-of-contract Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

The 25-year-old joined Bournemouth from Bristol City for £13m in 2019, when current Magpies boss Eddie Howe was in charge of the Cherries.

Kelly can play as a left-back or left centre-half and bolsters Howe's defensive options after Newcastle missed out on Tosin Adarabioyo, who opted to join Chelsea from Fulham.

Kelly made 25 appearances for Bournemouth last season. His only goal came against Swansea in the FA Cup.