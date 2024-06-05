Newcastle unwilling to join Man City’s fight against the Premier League ‘to avoid being caught in crossfire’

Newcastle United will reportedly abstain from voting on financial regulations at the Premier League shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies are distancing themselves from Manchester City’s legal battle against the league’s spending controls. The Toons want to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

City launched a legal battle against the Premier League, demanding they abolish the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

The APT rules were designed to prevent clubs from inflating sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners, ensuring fair competition.

For example, Newcastle have faced scrutiny for their £25 million-a-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with the Saudi Arabian events company Sela.

Sela is majorly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. PIF also hold an 80% stake in Newcastle.

Many believed Newcastle would side with City to get the Premier League to remove the APT restrictions, allowing their owners to funnel money into the club.

However, Newcastle have chosen to be neutral despite the club’s previous strong opposition to tighter financial restrictions, particularly those regarding deals with associated parties.

Last season, Newcastle even threatened legal action against the league over the proposed APT rules.

Newcastle want to avoid being drawn into the escalating dispute between City and the Premier League.

The Cityzens have gone on the offensive, accusing rival clubs of attempting to stifle their success through discriminatory regulations.

At the moment, no club has backed City in the arbitration, but at least 10 clubs are believed to be siding with the Premier League.

City’s unexpected move will be settled in a private arbitration hearing starting next week.

The outcome of the arbitration case has pivotal implications for the future of financial controls in the Premier League.

A win for City will weaken the league’s case in their 115 charges against the champions and stunt their ability to enforce spending regulations.

Despite their legal battle, City representatives are still expected to attend the shareholder meeting.

Meanwhile, the broader debate on financial fair play reform is expected to be put on hold due to the ongoing legal battles.

Proposals for squad cost controls and spending caps are unlikely to be finalised this summer.

The Premier League also faces challenges from the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) regarding the proposed anchoring system.