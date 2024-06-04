Newcastle United's lucrative offer for Andriy Lunin turned down by Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin may change his club registration in the summer transfer window, Spanish outlet Defensa Central reported on June 3.

English side Newcastle United offered 30 million euros ($32.6 million) for the 25-year-old goalkeeper.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez turned down the offer.

Read also: Ukrainian goalkeeper Lunin celebrates second Champions League win with Real Madrid

Lunin's contract with the Madrid club runs until the summer of 2025.

The Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fund, managed by Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, bought Newcastle in October 2021. The prince's fortune is estimated at $1.4 trillion.

Read also: Wartime Shakhtar football club documentary series nominated for Sports Emmys

Lunin revealed his goal at Real Madrid after bagging his second Champions League title on June 1.

“This is my second victory in the Champions League, but the guys here have won this tournament six times!” said the Ukrainian.

“I would like to win as many. They are a good example for me.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine