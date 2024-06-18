Newcastle United Yet To Receive Serious Enquiries For Star

Newcastle United Yet To Receive Serious Enquiries For Star

Newcastle United’s chances of keeping hold of one of their key players are continuing to be boosted as there have been no serious approaches for him yet, according to the Chronicle.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe wants to keep hold of his key performers as he eyes leading the club back into Europe next season after missing out on qualifying this term.

A worry for Howe has been that his hands are tied when it comes to star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes due to a release clause in his deal.

It must be triggered by the end of the month though and sits at a cool £100m.

And in a boost for Newcastle, no side have made a serious enquiry about signing Guimaraes yet.

Clubs are keen on the midfielder, but will not meet the £100m clause and have not even approached Newcastle to have a conversation.

Keeping hold of the Brazilian would be a big boost for Newcastle, but there remains time for clubs keen on Guimaraes to act.

The 26-year-old is currently focused on the Copa America with Brazil this summer rather than transfer talk.