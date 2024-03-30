Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(REUTERS)

Newcastle United host West Ham United as the Premier League returns following the international break.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies will hope to pick up form in the closing weeks of the season after just two wins in their last six matches in all competitions.

While David Moyes’ side are also desperate for the points after just one win in their last four games across all competitions.

It was an entertaining 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium earlier this season.

Follow the latest updates, score and goal updates from the Premier League below, plus the latest betting tips and odds here.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Eddie Howe makes just the one change from his team's last outing, a 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, as Livramento returns in defence for Sven Botman, who will miss the rest of the campaign after having knee surgery. Barnes is on the bench after missing two games through injury.

SUBS: Aaron Cresswell, Divin Mubama, George Earthy, Danny Ings, Maxwel Cornet, Kalvin Phillips, Ben Johnson, Lukasz Fabianski, Angelo Ogbonna.

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kurt Zouma, Emerson; James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus; Michail Antonio.

SUBS: Matt Ritchie, Joe White, Lewis Hall, Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth, Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson.

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Valentino Livramento, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

Jack Rathborn

West Ham, meanwhile, are four points above Newcastle in seventh, just three points behind Manchester United in sixth, and a strong end to the campaign could yet see them finish in the European places while also perhaps claiming Europa League glory. David Moyes' men are unbeaten in four in the league, and they would love to land what could be a 'hammer' blow to Newcastle's hopes of continental qualification here.

After such a successful campaign last time out in finishing in the top four, this season has been somewhat of a disappointment for Newcastle, who currently sit 10th in the Premier League and with their hopes of European qualification in serious doubt. They've lost three of their last five in all competitions, though the international break may give them renewed vigour as they bid to improve their fortunes.

Newcastle vs West Ham team news and starting lineups

Jack Rathborn

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and West Ham at St James' Park.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…