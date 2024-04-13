Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United Football Club (Getty Images)

A long pass from deep almost falls kindly for Kulusevski in the box following a poor touch from Schar, but the Spurs forward is dispossessed by his international team-mate as Kfrath arrives to smash the ball away.

OFF THE WOODWORK!!! Newcastle go just the width of a post away from making it 4-0!!! Gordon's cross from a Magpies corner is headed out to Krafth on the edge of the box, and his looping half-volley back towards goal looks bound for the bottom corner before striking the base of the far post and going behind!!

Substitution James Daniel Maddison Giovani Lo Celso

Guimaraes attracts three Spura defenders before releasing the fresh legs of Livramento into open space down the right-hand side. The substitute flashes the ball across the face of goal, but Isak can't quite get there in time to finish the chance off!

Hojbjerg sizes up a shot from the edge of the box but can't squeeze it through the crowd, as the ball takes several deflections before being hooked clear by Murphy.

Substitution Jacob Kai Murphy Valentino Francisco Livramento

Maddison drops a shoulder to get rid of Longstaff and threads a delightful ball through with Werner giving chase. He can't quite get on the end of it though, as Krafth slides in with a sensational tackle that scythes the ball away from danger!

Guimaraes' free-kick into the Spurs box from deep is headed half-clear and falls to Anderson on the edge, but his speculative half-volley is sent looping up, over and behind!

Gordon's seven chances created so far - six of which came in the first half - is the most by any Newcastle player in the Premier League this season, and the most overall for the Magpies in a league match since Kieran Trippier's eight in January 2023.

OVER!!! Maddison is out into space on the edge of the box and lets fly from 25 yards, but his curling shot is one Dubravka doesn't have to worry about as it sails over the crossbar!!

Werner looks to beat Murphy around the outside and pull a cross back from the byline, but gets his feet mixed up and inadvertently drags the ball behind for a goal-kick instead! It's not been his, or Spurs' day whatsoever.

Spurs win a rare corner following a break down the left-hand side and it's played short to Hojbjerg, whose floated ball back into the middle drifts high and wide for a goal-kick.

Isak has now at least twice in four Premier League games this season, behind only Erling Haaland's five, and has also equalled the joint-most goals by a Swedish player in a Premier League season with 17 (also Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016-17).

SAVED!!! Barnes slips a pass through to Anderson and the midfielder cuts inside before shooting from close range. He's at a tight angle, but Vicario is taking no chances and parries behind at his near post!!

WIDE!!! Johnson does very well to skilfully bring down a lofted pass and evade three Newcastle defenders before shooting, but his final effort is wayward and flashes wide of Dubravka's left-hand post!!

Yellow Card James Daniel Maddison

WIDE!!! Gordon swings in the Newcastle free-kick from the left and the bounce almost sits up perfectly for Isak, but he can't get on the end of it as the ball whistles wide of the far post!

Substitution Heung-Min Son Dejan Kulusevski

Substitution Rodrigo Bentancur Colmán Pape Matar Sarr

Substitution Yves Bissouma Pierre-Emile Kordt Højbjerg

Anderson wants a penalty after his cross appears to hit Emerson's elbow before bouncing behind, but the referee instead points for a Newcastle corner - their 12th of the match!

Yellow Card Cristian Gabriel Romero

Having won four of their first six Premier League away games this season, Tottenham have won just two of their subsequent nine on the road, and that record isn't on course to get any better this time around!

SAVED!!! And only just!!! Werner is given plenty of time and space to cut inside and get a right-footed shot away, which Dubravka goes to catch, spills, and frantically regathers with Son closing in to tuck home the rebound!!

Assist Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura

Goal Alexander Isak

Porro has pulled up with an injury following that Newcastle chance and can't continue, so Emerson Royal comes on at right-back in his place for Spurs.

WIDE!!! Guimaraes' free-kick from deep is nodded across the face of goal by Schar, but an arriving Isak can't quite get his body position right to get a shot away and ends up skewing his close-range effort wide of the side netting!

Yellow Card Yves Bissouma

We're back for the second half in Newcastle, and Spurs have a big job on their hands in the next 45 minutes as Isak kicks off for the hosts!

Gordon has been unplayable at times for Newcastle so far in this game, setting up Isak's first following some strong running and punishing Spurs to fire in the second just minutes later. Only three of his nine passes so far have come in the final third, yet he's already created SIX chances! Add that to 10 crosses - from as many Magpies corners - five successful duels from six, two dribbles and three turnovers of possession, and it's no wonder Spurs are struggling to live with Gordon in this game.

It's not been quite as emphatic as last season's performance, but Newcastle still appear to have Spurs' number at St. James' Park and take a deserved 2-0 lead into half-time! Both sides had half-chances in the opening stages that were either blocked or put wide, before Newcastle suddenly hit top gear, scoring twice in as many minutes to take complete control of the match. Gordon and Isak's combination in attack saw the latter fire home a superbly-taken opener, and barely seconds after the restart, Gordon capitalised on a mix-up between Porro and Van de Ven to make it 2-0! The Magpies' opportunities in front of goal haven't slowed either, with Barnes and Isak both denied, and while Maddison managed a shot on target for Spurs late in the half, it's hard to see anything other than Newcastle seeing out a victory in the second period.

HALF-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 2-0 TOTTENHAM.

Two additional minutes of injury time to play at St. James' Park, and Spurs will be hoping they can reset for the second half after that bizarre two-minute spell of Newcastle goals!

Isak gets on the end of another Gordon delivery from the corner, but his glancing header is never troubling Vicario as it flashes well wide of the upright.

Barnes and Anderson link up on the left-hand side for the latter to drill a low cross into the middle, but Udogie's there on the front post to divert the ball behind for a corner.

SAVED!!! Spurs have their first shot on target as Maddison lines up a 25-yard effort, but his low drive through the crowd is an easy one for Dubravka to save and hold!

WIDE!! Isak's the target again from N ewcastle's latest corner, but can only head wide from close range at the near post!

Barnes floats a pinpoint cross towards Isak in the Spurs box, but Vicario dives into the line of fire to snatch the ball before the striker can shoot!

Newcastle have now scored 41 goals at home in the Premier League this season, with only Liverpool (43) managing more so far this season. 41 goals is the most the Magpies have netted at this stage of a Premier League season since 47 in 1996-97 - with Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand up front!

BLOCKED!!! Udogie denies a near-certain third for Newcastle! Barnes' pass through tees Isak up for a shot with only Vicario to beat, but the left-back slides in from nowhere to make a crucial block and steer the effort wide of the target!

OVER!!! After Van de Ven gets across to deny Isak firing goalwards for a potential Newcastle third, Gordon's delivery from the corner finds Burn. He climbs high to head it in, but gets underneath the ball and it loops over the top!

Isak has now scored in each of his last six Premier League home games, netting seven times in total. The last Newcastle player to score in more consecutively at St James’ Park was Alan Shearer, who scored in each of his first 15 at home for the club in the 1996-97 campaign.

Goal Anthony Michael Gordon

Assist Anthony Michael Gordon

Goal Alexander Isak

Romero advances up the field for Spurs and scoops a ball over the top for Son to latch onto. The South Korean does so, but a loose first touch sees the chance go begging as Dubravka's on hand to regather possession.

Yellow Card Micky van de Ven

With 65 goals scored and 52 goals conceded, Newcastle’s Premier League games have seen more goals than any other side’s this season (117). With 65 scored and 45 conceded, Tottenham rank joint-fourth for this (110).

Spurs hit Newcastle on the counter after another meek effort from Barnes is blocked. Son and Maddison combine to send the latter into open space, but he's taken to ground by Burn in a challenge which doesn't yield a yellow card - to Maddison's fury!

The two number 10's come together after Gordon dispossesses Werner to spark a Newcastle break. After releasing the ball, Gordon is shoulder-barged by Maddison and wins a free-kick, with the referee suggesting he's lucky to avoid a yellow card.

Tottenham have scored at least once in their last 17 Premier League away games at Newcastle, since a 4-0 loss in December 2003. It’s their longest scoring streak away against an opponent in their entire league history.

CHANCE!!! Spurs break after a Barnes shot at the other end is blocked, and Maddison has the ball in space down the left side. He cuts it back for Werner to hit, but the Germany forward's first-time effort is dragged woefully wide of the target!

Werner cuts inside off the left looking to shoot and pick out the bottom-left corner, but is low strike hits an off-balance Son and gives Newcastle the chance to clear their lines!

Newcastle's latest corner is swung in dangerously and tapped out of the top corner by Vicario, who regathers and looks to send Spurs away on a fast break before being just inside of his box!

BLOCKED!!! Barnes collects a high ball and skips around the outside of Porro down the left-hand side before dribbling into the box. He shapes to shoot from a tight angle and does so, but Romero's there to block it behind for a corner!

Following a run of six defeats in seven, Newcastle have lost just two of their last 10 matches in the Premier League, winning on five occasions. The Magpies are looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since December after their 1-0 win at Craven Cottage last time out.

WIDE!!! After their first corner is hooked over the bar and behind by Bissouma, Newcastle swing another into Spurs' box. Barnes rises highest at the far post to head goalwards, but can only glance his effort wide from close range!

CHANCE!!! Gordon races into space down the flank and looks for Barnes with a cross-field pass. It finds the winger and is brought down, but Porro gets back in cover to make a vital tackle before Barnes can get a shot away!

OVER!!! What a chance for Spurs to strike early!! Johnson surges onto a throughball and floats a cross into the middle from the right-hand side. Werner's arriving at the back post, but misjudges his side-footed volley and skies it over the top!

Spirs win their first corner of the match after Krafth blocks Udogie's byline cross behind and out of play, but Maddison's ball to the far post is glanced away and cleared by Guimaraes!

Newcastle won this fixture by a massive 6-1 scoreline last season, and last won consecutive home league games against Spurs during a run of four between April 2006 and December 2008.

Newcastle win successive corners early on after Anderson's looping header is deflected wide, but Gordon's delivery from the right is headed clear at the near post by Van de Ven!

Gordon bursts around the outside of Romero in a brilliant foot-race before pulling the ball back into the box, but neither Isak nor Barnes can get on the end of it as Spurs alleviate the danger!

Spurs are straight onto the attack as a half-cleared ball falls to Bentancur on the edge of the box, but his snap-shot is blocked and Newcastle clear it away!

Son kicks the game off for Spurs after a false start, and we're up and running in the north east!

The teams head out onto the pitch at St. James’ Park amidst a sea of black and white banners, and we’ll be underway in just a few moments’ time here!

Rodrigo Bentancur had a profound impact off the bench as Spurs rallied to beat Forest 3-1 last time out, and after teeing up Pedro Porro’s strike for Tottenham’s third, starts in place of Pape Matar Sarr in the only change made by Ange Postecoglou. Porro and fellow defender Micky van de Ven both start having scored within six minutes of each other early in the second half – a luxury Newcastle’s makeshift defence can only dream of lately.

The Magpies make two changes following further injuries in their 1-0 win against Fulham, with Lewis Hall only fit enough for the bench and Joe Willock out altogether with an achilles problem. Harvey Barnes comes in to flank Alexander Isak in attack alongside Anthony Gordon, while Elliot Anderson joins the midfield with Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes, whose second-half strike sealed the points for Newcastle last time out.

TOTTENHAM SUBS: Brandon Austin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Radu Dragusin, Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Giovani Lo Celso, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Sarr, Ben Davies.

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur; Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Timo Werner; Son Heung-Min.

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Joe White, Alex Murphy, Ben Parkinson.

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Jacob Murphy, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson; Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

Spurs sit fourth in the table following a 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest last time out, albeit they’re only ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be keen to follow up their 4-1 win over Newcastle in December, and even keener to avenge the 6-1 thrashing they were on the end of at St. James’ Park last season.

Newcastle are still firmly in the race for Europe having gone unbeaten in their last three straight games, defeating West Ham and Fulham either side of a 1-1 draw with Everton. They’ll be hoping for further success against a London side this time around, and a win over Spurs could take them above Manchester United into the top six.

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this fixture in the Premier League, between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…