Newcastle United vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Newcastle United FC 0 - 0 Sheffield United FC

United are starting on the front foot and they win a free-kick on the halfway line. They get everyone forward for it, but Arblaster's delivery clears everyone on the edge of the box.

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Wilder sticks with the same starting line-up that caused Manchester United a nervy game on Wednesday. Brereton Diaz and Archer lead the line once more, with the former also getting on the scoresheet in that game. Bogle passes a fitness test to retain his place.

Sheff United get us under way!

There are two changes by Eddie Howe from the defeat to Palace as he also switches to a back four. Livramento and Anderson are both brought in, with Krafth and Barnes dropping to the bench.

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Anis Ben Slimane, Sam Curtis, William Osula, Ivo Grbic, Yasser Larouci, Louie Marsh, Oliver Norwood, Jack Robinson, Vinicius Souza.

SHEFFIELD UNITED STARTING XI (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Mason Holgate, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Auston Trusty; Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks, Ben Osborn; Cameron Archer, Ben Brereton Diaz.

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Harvey Barnes, Paul Dummett, Loris Karius, Emil Krafth, Alex Murphy, Ben Parkinson, Matt Ritchie, Joe White, Callum Wilson.

NEWCASTLE UNITED STARTING XI (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Toni Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

Sheffield United will be relegated today if they lose after a torrid season that has seen them win just three games. A draw wouldn't be enough either if Luton Town beat Wolves, and even a win could see them go down if Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City tomorrow. Chris Wilder's side are winless in their last 10 outings (D3 L7), losing their last three in a row.

Newcastle's four-match unbeaten run came to an end in midweek as they were beaten 2-0 by a reinvigorated Crystal Palace side (W3 D1 before that). They start the day in seventh place, just three points behind Manchester United in sixth, but with the teams below them starting to catch up, they need to return to winning ways today if they want to keep hold of a European spot.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of this Premier League fixture as Newcastle United host Sheffield United!

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…