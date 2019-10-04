Newcastle United vs Manchester United, Premier League: What time is kick-off , what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?

Is the final match in round eight of the Premier League fixtures featuring Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park.

When is it?

Sunday, 6 October.

What time is kick-off?

4.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

It's the last part of 'Super Sunday', on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. We will also be live blogging it right here on this very page with Telegraph Sport's Charles Richardson's lightning fingers.

What is the team news?

Newcastle United will be without Isaac Hayden after last week's red card and he will also miss the next two matches - against Chelsea and Wolves.

Florian Lejeune and Dwight Gayle remain long-term absentees, Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) and Matt Ritchie (ankle) are expected to be out for another fortnight though Ritchie is reported to be improving much more quickly than anticipated while Jetro Willems has a decent chance of returning at left wing-back which would at least allow Steve Bruce to return to 3-5-2.

Ki would be the obvious replacement for Hayden, as he was from the bench last Sunday, though pairing Sean Longstaff with his younger brother Matty at the heart of midfield would be an intriguing proposition. It would be a daunting game for a debut, however.

Ki Sung-yeung is the most likely replacement in the starting XI for the suspended Issac Hayden Credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Manchester United survived the Europa League draw with AZ on the artificial pitch with only Jesse Lingard limping following a hamstring strain. He will have a scan on Friday.

Eric Bailly and Tim Fosu-Mensah are still months away from fitness and Paul Pogba (ankle), Anthony Martial (thigh) and Phil Jones (unknown) were all said to be at least a fortnight away at the start of the week though Martial's chances of a place on the bench were still unlikely but much better by Friday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who missed the last two games with tonsillitis, should play.

What are the odds?

Newcastle win - 7/2

Draw - 5/2

Manchester United win - 17/20

What's our prediction?

Manchester United, who start the weekend in 10th, have not won away since March 6, looked threadbare and plodding against Arsenal and could not manage a single shot on target in the Netherlands on Thursday night.

Newcastle United, 19th after seven games, were so feeble in their defeat by Leicester City that their manager, Steve Bruce, was ashamed and irate in equal measure. The manager expects his players to prove their commitment to the cause in front of their home fans and if he is to have any credible chance of seeing out the month, he needs them to deliver. Bald men and combs spring to mind ... which should result in a draw.

Prediction: 1-1.