Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League: live score and latest updates

07:20 PM

19 minutes

Sterling and Gundogan exchanging passes around the edge of the box but Almiron is back there to get a foot in. This is wave after wave of City pressure now, Newcastle struggling to get out. Cancelo shoots from range but Dubravka is equal to it.

07:17 PM

16 minutes

Newcastle have struggled to get Saint-Maximin or Willock any dangerous ball so far. City work the ball out well to Sterling but Murphy stands up and defends. Torres then gets too much on a scooped pass and Newcastle have a goal kick.

07:12 PM

12 minutes

Torres does well in a central position to drop off the Newcastle backline and collect Walker's pass in a pocket of space. He slipped the ball to Gudogan quickly but he dragged his shot badly wide.

07:11 PM

10 minutes

Cancelo floats a cross into the box that Dubravka claims. This is a bit like a training game for City so far, they are getting into the final third with ease, both centre-backs even pushing in and getting involved.

07:08 PM

8 minutes

Cancelo launches a long ball forward and Newcastle get themselves in a mess as Dummet and Fernandez go for the same header. The ball fell to Jesus but he fired wide from the edge of the box.

07:07 PM

6 minutes

Ake lets fly from distance but it is wildly off target. It came after a long spell of City possession deep in the Newcastle half.

07:04 PM

4 minutes

Joelinton tries to run clear of Ake down the right and the City defender slides in at the expense of a corner. Ritchie going across to take it with his trusty left peg. Jesus heads it clear, but Newcastle keep the pressure on before Carson gets his first touch of the game after Fernandez heads tamely across goal.

07:02 PM

2 minutes

I wonder if Guardiola is already starting to work on shapes and patterns he wants to employ against Chelsea in the Champions League final?

It looks a more familiar sysetm for City with Rodri playing in front of a back four and Bernardo Sila and Ilkay Gundogan operating in the half-spaces. City have Newcastle pushed back early on.

07:00 PM

KICK OFF!

Newcastle get us started after a false start. Both teams playing for pride.

06:57 PM

The players are on their way out

Newcastle give Manchester City a socially distanced guard of honour.

06:33 PM

Steve Bruce on his manager of the month win

"For me to win is a reflection on the players and my staff," he said. "They work tirelessly, and without them there's no award to win.

"I'm delighted, and I want to thank them sincerely."

I'm actually pretty chuffed for him. His style may not be everyone's cup of tea but he's had to face quite a lot of strong criticism this season.

06:28 PM

He has waited a while...

🧤 35-year-old Scott Carson makes his Man City debut and his first appearance in the PL for a decade, against Newcastle tonight. His last match in the competition also came at St. James’ Park, playing for West Brom in a 3-3 draw v Newcastle in May 2011 pic.twitter.com/pGx9SuGxJB — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 14, 2021

06:18 PM

Newcastle will surely fancy their chances going forward

It is very nearly 10 years since Carson started his last Premier League games. Eric Garica is also expected to move on in the summer.

06:02 PM

Newcastle team and subs: Willock in from the start

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 14, 2021

06:02 PM

Man City team and subs: Second-string central defence and a Scott Carson start!

04:14 PM

Will City get back to winning ways?

It is manager of the month against possible manager of the season as Steve Bruce's Newcastle take on Manchester City on a grey Friday night in May.

It is a slightly inconsequential fixture with Newcastle assured of safety after Fulham's relegation was confirmed on Monday night, but is City's first game as defending champions. After a slightly sloppy defeat at home to Chelsea last time out, City will want to lay down a marker going into next season at the Champions League final later this month. Pep Guardiola made a raft of changes last time out with a surprise switch to a back five but expect a more orthodox approach tonight. City have won their last three meetings with Newcastle by an aggregate score of 9-0.

City will be without Kevin De Bruyne due to a muscular problem. Sergio Aguero is one short of equalling the Premier League record for most goals for a single club: 183 by Wayne Rooney for Manchester United. If they avoid defeat, City will set a new record of 23 away games unbeaten in all competitions by a side in England's top four divisions, surpassing Notts County's 2012 run in League One.

Things have picked up for Newcastle in recent weeks, capped off by a stunning victory at Leicester seven days ago in which they went 4-0 up. The return of Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock's goals from midfield have proved key, and Bruce is now keen to remain at the club. Newcastle are unfortunately without Callum Wilson, Karl Darlow, Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles and the suspended Fabian Schar on the sidelines.

When asked about taking the club forward, the Newcastle manager said: "Look, I hope so. I've got a contract and until I hear otherwise, I'm going to crack on.

"We are doing pre-season at the moment, we're putting all the plans in place. Conversations will be had and that's what I can say on it."

Full team news on the way shortly.