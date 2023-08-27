Newcastle United vs Liverpool live: Score and updates as Van Dijk sent off after Gordon puts hosts ahead

Newcastle United vs Liverpool live: Score and updates from St James' Park as Salah starts for visitors

05:03 PM BST

On goes Joe Gomez

He’s on for Luis Diaz. He suffers the disappointment of being a sacrifice after Van Dijk’s sending off.

05:02 PM BST

30 mins: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Newcastle free kick from 20 yards. Left side of D.

Schar takes, into the wall. Tonali gets to the rebound, which ricochets off out for a corner. Gomez is warming up.

Trippier with a deep corner, Burn round the back, but Alisson clutches.

04:59 PM BST

RED CARD! Newcastle 1 Liverpool 0 (Van Dijk, 27)

Off goes Van Dijk! He kicks through Isak to get the ball, last man as it’s played through by Gordon. There’s a Var check, but it only confirms the decision.

04:57 PM BST

GOAL! Newcastle 1 Liverpool 0 (Gordon, 25)

Gordon for Newcastle!

Trent get the ball played into him from Salah, but he lets the ball run under him to his left. Gordon is straight on him and capitalises on the mistake, pouncing on the ball and going one-on-one with Alisson, slotting it under the Liverpool keeper. Newcastle are gifted and advantage.

04:55 PM BST

23 mins: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Gakpo receives from Szoboszlai in midfield and has space to turn to launch an attack. He distributes to Salah on his right, who shapes open his body to try to curl one in from the right side of the box. Easy save for Pope in the end.

04:52 PM BST

An intense rivalry emerging between these two

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Anthony Gordon - AFP/LINDSEY PARNABY

04:50 PM BST

19 mins: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Too much on Schar’s ball down the right channel for Trippier – but the England right-back enjoyed the thought, giving his team-mate the big thumbs up.

04:48 PM BST

17 mins: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Diaz drives clear from Trippier, cutting inside from the outside-right channel. He weaves into the box and toe-pokes from wide, saved by Pope.

Robertson with an out-swinging corner which is headed out.

04:46 PM BST

15 mins: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Gordon skips inside and lets rip from just outside the D. It takes a deflection and is easily gathered by Alisson.

04:43 PM BST

12 mins: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Trippier with the Newcastle free kick from 40 yards following Mac Allister’s foul. It’s pinged up towards Burn at the far stick, but it’s hefted away by Diaz.

04:42 PM BST

This in from Jason Burt at St James' Park

It has all kicked off in the technical areas with Jurgen Klopp furious that Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall has jumped up to join Eddie Howe demanding a red card for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool full-back obstructed Anthony Gordon soon after being booked for kicking the ball away. Klopp has marched over to fourth official Craig Pawson telling Tindall to sit down. There is history between the two benches - definitely one to watch.

Jurgen Klopp

04:40 PM BST

9 mins: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Robertson flings in the corner from the right. Pope again flaps at it and Salah goes chasing it down the byline, before going on to foul Trippier. This game is frenzied already. Joe Gomez has been sent out to warm-up. Could Trent come off?

04:38 PM BST

6 mins: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Trent’s just shoulder-barged Gordon recklessly and he’s a lucky man to remain on the pitch. One more and he’s done.

04:36 PM BST

5 mins: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Needless booking for Trent. He’s nudged by Gordon and is sent flying, and then throws the ball away.

04:35 PM BST

4 mins: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Tonali skips past Mac Allister in midfield and tries to find Almiron down the right channel, but Robertson is there to mop up.

04:32 PM BST

1 min: Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Alexander-Arnold delivers the corner in from the right. Pope comes flying out and fails to get a hand to it. Fortunately for him, Matip’s header is skied.

Nick Pope

04:31 PM BST

Kick off!

Liverpool get us underway and win an early corner.

John Brooks officiates this afternoon.

04:30 PM BST

Gareth Southgate is in attendance this afternoon

He was at Old Trafford yesterday.

04:27 PM BST

Out come the teams; a reminder of the line-ups this afternoon

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Gomez, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Doak, Kelleher, Quansah.

04:26 PM BST

Klopp looks on

JURGEN KLOPP

04:23 PM BST

Eyes on Sandro Tonali this afternoon

Eddie Howe was full of praise for his new signing after an eye-catching, goal-scoring debut from the Italian against Aston Villa two weeks ago.

Sandro Tonali

04:18 PM BST

Eddie Howe speaks with Sky Sports

I think we commit to the performance. We commit in every way and we hope we can deliver that again today. I think there’s an expectation from all of us to try to perform at our best levels. We respect Liverpool, we know how tough the games are. We hope we can come out on top in this one. Trent’s an outstanding footballer and he can really create from that central area.

Eddie Howe

04:11 PM BST

Liverpool warming up

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's Wataru Endo

04:07 PM BST

03:51 PM BST

Liverpool arrive

03:49 PM BST

Here he is

Liverpool issue hands-off warning on Mohamed Salah as Al-Ittihad weigh up bid.

Mohamed Salah

03:47 PM BST

Jurgen Klopp: Mo Salah case shows Fifa needs blanket transfer window to protect us from Saudi Arabia

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says the prospect of Saudi clubs prolonging their push to sign Mohamed Salah beyond the European transfer window underlines why Fifa must take immediate action to unify the rules across the world. Klopp reiterated his club’s stance that Liverpool are not prepared to entertain any move for Salah after a choreographed Saudi campaign over the last 24 hours advertised that an extraordinary bid is imminent. The Saudis want to position themselves at the top of the financial football pyramid – using their vast resources to disrupt the traditional superpowers – and a deal for Salah would be their biggest coup yet.

Read on here.

03:42 PM BST

Fans arrive for the 4.30pm kick-off at St James' Park

Fans arrive 1

Fans arrive 2

03:40 PM BST

Wataru Endo makes his first Premier League start for Liverpool

Wataru Endo

03:36 PM BST

Team news: Newcastle unchanged; two changes for Liverpool

Diogo Jota is benched by Jurgen Klopp as he makes two changes to the Liverpool side that beat Bournemouth last weekend: Wataru Endo and Joel Matip come into the starting XI.

Ibrahima Konate is out with a muscle problem.

03:33 PM BST

Team news: Liverpool's starting XI

Here’s how we line up for #NEWLIV 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2023

03:33 PM BST

Team news: Newcastle's starting XI

03:24 PM BST

Teams in under 10

Here’s what we know so far:

Joe Willock, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo are unavailable for Newcastle, but Joelinton is set to be fit despite appearing to suffer an injury against Manchester City last weekend.

Liverpool have received a boost with the rescinding of Alexis Mac Allister’s red card. Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be fit, but Ibrahima Konate is a doubt with a muscular issue and they remain without Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara.

03:20 PM BST

Showers expected on Tyneside this afternoon

General view of rain water as Newcastle United fans are seen outside the stadium

St. James Park: general view inside the stadium

02:54 PM BST

Dominik Szoboszlai expects a Liverpool title charge

by Chris Bascombe

Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai has assumed the role of noisy neighbour to his close friend Erling Haaland, warning the Manchester City striker ‘we’re coming for your title’.

Szoboszlai and Haaland formed a bond during their time at RB Salzburg, with the Hungary skipper buying a house near Manchester, two doors down from the Norway striker.

But their respect off the field will be an intensive rivalry on it, with the £60 million signing unhesitant when asked who will finish higher in the Premier League.

“Us,” he said of Liverpool.

“I always think that way. Even if this is hard and there are very good teams in the Premier League, we are also very good. We have a very good coach and players. We are going to do our best and at the end I want to be first.

“I am this type. I like to win. I like to do everything for the team. If they ask me if I want to win the Premier League, of course I want to win it. If I want to win the Europa League and the FA Cup, the same. Everything we can do this year. I want to win everything because nobody is going to ask you how it feels to be second.”

Asked if it might be too soon for Klopp’s Liverpool to mount a serious title challenge, especially as City have signed another ex-team mate Josko Gvardiol, Szoboszlai said: “We will see. We have a lot of games. They (City mainly) have a lot of games and we have to play against them as well. I think everybody in the Premier League who has a chance to win, they are going to want to win. We are thinking the same. The other guys (Haaland and Gvardiol) are going to think the same if you ask them.

“He (Haaland) is my really good friend but I don’t really care about that for these 95 or 100 minutes. He doesn’t care as well, probably. This is normal. I am looking for myself and my team-mates to help and if I am going to score a last-minute goal I am even happier.

“I played with Haaland at Salzburg, with Christo Nkunku in Leipzig and Josko Gvardiol, I am also really close with him. Of course they are still my friends but still for this 90, 95 minutes they will not be my friends.”

Szoboszlai admits Haaland’s success at City has inspired him to reach similar heights.

“Yeah, he came here and showed himself, scoring over 50 goals in a season. I knew he was going to do it because I knew his quality,” he said.

“What he did last year he is probably going to continue. But I am looking to continue for my team. We are friends but I am looking for myself.

“He is probably two houses next to me. He knows my family, I know his family a little bit. We speak about how they are, how he is. Everyday stuff, not the football, a little bit outside. But of course football (talk) is coming as well.”

