Newcastle United vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

GOAL: Miguel Almiron scores! Newcastle 1-0 Burnley

15:47

Amdouni sees a shot blocked wide by Longstaff as Burnley finally have their first shot since the fourth minute. The corner then comes to nothing.

15:45

We are nearing the interval, and Kompany will be keen to get his team back to the changing rooms to try and find a way back into this game. The hosts have been by far the better team so far, though their lead remains a slender one.

15:42

Yellow Card Louis Jordan Beyer

15:40

Burnley's last shot in this game came back in the fourth minute. They have really struggled to create anything of note since Almiron's opening goal.

15:38

INCREDIBLE SAVE! Trafford makes a world-class stop to deny Anderson. Longstaff lofts a deep cross to the back post for his fellow Newcastle academy product, and it looks for all the world as if Anderson is going to nod the Magpies two goals ahead. However, Trafford somehow manages to keep it out before his defenders scramble clear.

15:36

For a fifth time in their nine Premier League seasons, Burnley have failed to win any of their opening five matches. The only side to do so in more different campaigns in the competition is Newcastle (seven).

15:34

Half an hour in and Newcastle have largely been in control. Howe will be keen for a second goal though to tighten his side's grip of the game.

15:31

Amdouni is booked after a very late challenge on Almiron.

15:31

WHAT A CHANCE! Guimaraes' excellent first-time throughball puts Isak in, but Trafford races out to close him down. The ball comes off the Burnley goalkeeper and loops into the air, and it just will not come down quickly enough for the striker as he ends up flicking wide of the left post.

15:28

Newcastle won 8-0 against the Blades in their last Premier League game, their biggest ever away league win and biggest overall since 1999, an 8-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday. They had eight different scorers in the match, a new record by a team in a single Premier League match (excluding own goals).

15:25

The Clarets are struggling to get a foothold in this game at the minute, with their hosts looking the much more likely side to grab the second goal of the contest.

15:23

Longstaff pulls a shot well wide of the target as he drags a bouncing ball past the left post.

15:20

That was Trippier's fourth assist of the Premier League season, the most in the division.

15:20

Gordon receives the first booking of the contest for crunching into Berge near the touchline.

15:16

Assist Kieran John Trippier

15:15

Burnley are winless in their last nine away league games against Newcastle (four draws, five losses) since a 1-0 victory in April 1976. They would love to end that shocking run here.

15:14

A stray pass in the Burnley defence is latched onto by Guimaraes, who immediately looks for Isak. The striker receives the ball before making space for a shot, but his eventual effort is saved down low by Trafford.

15:11

Bornwhill is perhaps a bit fortunate not to receive an early booking after he clattered into Gordon.

15:09

Kompany's men are looking a threat when they come forward, with Koleosho causing Burn a few issues down Newcastle's left.

15:09

Newcastle have won their last four Premier League games against Burnley, as many as they had in their previous 15 league meetings with the Clarets (five draws, six defeats).

15:07

BIG CHANCE! A huge opportunity goes begging for the visitors as a Burn slip allows Koleosho to nip in. The winger drives into the box before squaring for Amdouni, but Pope bails out his defender as he makes a great stop with his right foot to deny Amdouni's goalbound effort.

15:05

Newcastle are doing most of the early pressing here as they look to get off to a quick start.

15:02

The visitors get us underway at St James' Park!

15:01

The two sets of players make their way onto the pitch and we are moments away from kick-off!

14:58

Kompany also brings back the majority of his first-choice starting XI after ringing the changes against Salford with Berge the only one to keep his place. Trafford returns between the sticks while Amdouni is preferred to Rodriguez up top. Cullen and Koleosho are among those to come back into the side.

14:54

Eddie Howe makes eight changes from the cup win over City with only Pope, Lascelles and Isak retaining their places, with the latter of that trio scoring the winner in that game. The likes of Trippier and Guimaraes return, while the in-form Gordon will start on the left wing. Howe has injury worries with Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes all ruled out of this one.

14:50

SUBS: Jacob Bruun Larsen, Anass Zaroury, Arijanet Muric, Vitinho, Jay Rodriguez, Wilson Odobert, Jack Cork, Dara O'Shea, Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye.

14:46

BURNLEY (4-2-3-1): James Trafford; Connor Roberts, Ameen Al Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor; Josh Cullen, Aaron Ramsey; Luca Koleosho, Josh Brownhill, Sander Berge; Mohamed Zeki Andouni.

14:46

SUBS: Paul Dummett, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Joelinton, Matt Ritchie, Martin Dubravka, Sandro Tonali, Valentino Livramento, Lewis Hall.

14:42

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon.

14:42

Burnley picked up a confidence-boosting 4-0 thrashing of League Two side Salford City on Tuesday, a much-needed distraction after a poor start to their Premier League return. They are yet to win a game and only propped up off the bottom of the table thanks to their superior goal difference over the Blades. Vincent Kompany will be keen to use their cup success in midweek to try and finally put their first three points on the board in the league.

14:37

The hosts come into this game on a high looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches after a brilliant couple of weeks that have included some eye-catching results. They beat Brentford at home before picking up a solid point away at Milan to open their Champions League campaign. There were no signs of a European hangover as they demolished Sheffield United 8-0 last weekend, before dumping treble winners Manchester City out of the EFL Cup in midweek.

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Burnley at St James' Park.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.