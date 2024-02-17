Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(PA)

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League updates

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Barnes, Gordon

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Solanke

14:43

Newcastle make one change to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their last Premier League match. Barnes makes his first start since September and replaces the injured Callum Wilson. As a result, the Magpies are without both of their senior strikers, with Alexander Isak also on the sidelines.

14:38

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Dango Ouattara, Darren Randolph, Alex Scott, Enes Unal, Mark Travers, Max Kinsey-Wellings, Luis Sinisterra.

14:38

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

14:34

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Loris Karius, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Jacob Murphy, Joe White.

14:34

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley; Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes.

14:34

Bournemouth’s form completely opposes that of Newcastle. The Cherries looked to have recovered from a poor start to the season in December, with their Boxing Day victory over Fulham being their sixth win in seven games. However, Andoni Iraola’s men have stumbled since then and are without a victory in their last five top-flight outings (losing three and drawing two). Bournemouth lost 3-1 to the Cottagers in their previous fixture, slipping to 13th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation zone. Back-to-back matches versus Newcastle and Manchester City will make it difficult for the Cherries to end their poor run. As a result, the visitors will be looking at the start of March as an opportunity to turn their fortunes if they cannot secure a win in their next two, with matches against Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town.

14:30

Newcastle had lost four successive Premier League matches but have now won two of their last three top-flight fixtures to move up to seventh in the table, just five points behind Manchester United in sixth. The Magpies have been in some enthralling fixtures, ending Aston Villa's 17-match unbeaten run at home before coming from behind to draw 4-4 with Luton Town at St. James' Park. Eddie Howe's men then beat a resurgent Nottingham Forest 3-2 at the City Ground in their previous outing, resisting two equalisers from the Tricky Trees to win. Champions League football might be out of Newcastle's reach, with the hosts 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, but a place in Europe still looks likely. However, the Magpies must improve defensively, as they have conceded 16 goals in their last six games.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth line-ups

14:17 , Mike Jones

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Bournemouth at St. James' Park.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…