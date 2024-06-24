Newcastle United’s tough transfer stance could help Manchester United’s pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite

Newcastle United have proven to be a big stumbling block for INEOS during their early days as the co-owners of Manchester United.

United are intent on hiring Dan Ashworth as the club’s sporting director, but despite the Englishman’s keen desire to move to Old Trafford, his expiring contract with the Magpies is stopping him from helping the Red Devils this summer.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United may need to wait nine more months for Ashworth, with Newcastle showing little sign of lowering their demands and finding an agreement to cut short his gardening leave.

Interestingly, Newcastle’s tough stance in a different negotiation could help United get their hands on one of their key transfer targets.

INEOS have set their sights on Jarrad Branthwaite to improve United’s defence, but Everton are proving to be tricky sellers.

The Toffees have already turned down United’s bid, with reports suggesting they are looking for a sum north of £70 million for their young centre-back.

However, Everton’s much-documented struggles with complying with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules may force them to raise a significant figure through player sales.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is one of their most prized assets. The striker has been attracting serious interest from Newcastle and his move to St James’ Park could certainly ease Everton’s financial predicament.

But now the Chronicle Live is reporting Newcastle have ‘pulled out of the race’ for the England striker.

It is claimed they are not prepared to meet Everton’s demand of £37m for him and will instead focus on other targets.

With Newcastle out of the picture, Everton may be forced to look for other buyers for Calvert-Lewin or to lower their asking fee for other players, including Branthwaite.

The remaining few days of June present United with a great opportunity to test the resolve of the Merseyside outfit once again.

It would not surprise many if INEOS were to submit an improved offer for Branthwaite sooner rather than later.





