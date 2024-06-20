Newcastle United Tipped To Recruit This Nottingham Forest Ace: What Will He Bring To Tyneside?

Newcastle United Tipped To Recruit This Nottingham Forest Ace: What Will He Bring To Tyneside?

In a recent interview with Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones tipped Newcastle United to recruit Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White this summer. Jones said,

“Doubt continues to linger around the potential of him staying at Nottingham Forest and my hunch is that if he leaves, Newcastle would be the club best-placed to sign him.

“Spurs are being linked too but I’ve heard a few whispers around the Newcastle side of this that would make me side with them slightly in terms of being favourites at this early stage.

“He would be such an intriguing signing in that Newcastle team, a lovely player to have, making inroads behind Isak.

“We know the priority for Newcastle is to find an attacker for the right side of the attack but I would still keep an eye on Gibbs-White and how his situation starts to open up.”

Gibbs-White’s Decent Numbers In The Premier League Last Season

The 24-year-old put in a series of impressive displays for Nottingham in the final third and had a terrific campaign in the Premier League. Gibbs-White played in 42 matches for the English outfit last season, scoring six times and picking up ten assists in all competitions.

The English talent was a reliable performer for Nottingham on the offensive end of the field based on his average of 1.9 shots, 2.0 key passes and 1.2 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Premier League. He has even been accurate when distributing the ball in the opposition half, as evidenced by his pass completion rate of 76.9% in the top tier of English football (stats via whoscored).

What Will Gibbs-White Bring To Newcastle United?

Gibbs-White doesn’t mind working hard for his team defensively and is a good dribbler with the ball at his feet. He has got the eye to set up a few inviting chances for others around him in the final third and can strike the ball well from long range.

The English sensation deserves a ton of credit for adding a lot of goals and assists to his game last season. He mainly operates in the number ten position but can also play as a striker or as a box-to-box midfielder if asked to do so.