Newcastle United Are In Talks To Land This Fulham Defender: Good Option For Howe?

In a recent report, The Shields Gazette claimed that Newcastle United are in talks to land Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo. It has been mentioned that the Magpies are eyeing a move to secure the services of the English centre-back when he becomes a free agent later this summer.

Adarabioyo has put in a string of impressive displays at the heart of Fulham’s backline during this Premier League campaign. The 26-year-old has found the back of the net twice in 25 matches for the Cottagers this season across all competitions.

The English talent has been a rock at the back for Fulham as he is averaging 1.1 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 4.0 clearances per 90 minutes in the Premier League. He has even been tidy when distributing possession from inside his half after making 84.7% of his attempted passes in top-flight football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the London club will expire at the end of next month which could open the door for the Magpies to sign him on a free transfer later this year.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – APRIL 02: Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham looks on during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Fulham FC at City Ground on April 02, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Is Adarabioyo A Good Option For Newcastle United?

Adarabioyo is a tough-tackling defender who can time his challenges well to secure the ball back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t mind clearing his lines when the opposition are on the offensive and excels at playing his way out from the back.

Standing at 1.96m, the English defensive ace can be a dominant presence in the air as well. He already knows the Premier League well by now and won’t take much time to settle into life at Newcastle United if they can find a way to bring him on board this year.

Adarabioyo would inject more bite and steel into Eddie Howe’s defence. He might help the Magpies challenge across all fronts in the coming seasons. At 26, Adarabioyo will only get better with each year which makes him a worthy target for the Tyneside club to pursue this summer.

The English talent has what it takes to nail down a regular starting spot at St. James’ Park next season. Hence, he would be an excellent option for the Magpies to sign on a free transfer ahead of the new Premier League campaign.