Newcastle United Have Tabled An Offer For This Valencia Custodian: Should Howe Go For Him?

In a recent tweet, Cope journalist Perdo Morata revealed that Newcastle United have tabled an offer for Valencia custodian Giorgi Mamardashvili. It has been claimed that the Magpies have launched a €41m bid to sign the Georgian keeper this summer.

Mamardashvili experienced a solid campaign at the Spanish club after he put in a string of impressive displays for them in La Liga. The 23-year-old conceded 41 goals and kept 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances for Valencia last season across all competitions.

The Georgian shot-stopper has given a good account of himself by averaging 1.1 clearances and 5.6 long balls per game in La Liga. However, he has lacked accuracy when distributing the ball from the back after making just 46.9% of his attempted passes in the Spanish top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the La Liga club will run out in the summer of 2027 which would make it tough for the Magpies to snap him up on the cheap in this transfer period.

Girona’s Venezuelan midfielder #21 Yangel Herrera (R) challenges Valencia’s Georgian goalkeeper #25 Giorgi Mamardashvili during the Spanish League football match between Valencia CF and Girona FC at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 19, 2024. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

Should Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Go For Mamardashvili?

Mamardashvili is a solid handler of the ball and can use his quick reflexes to make a few important saves for his team at the back. He doesn’t hesitate to clear the danger when needed and usually goes long with his goal-kicks.

Standing at 1.97m, Mamardashvili is a towering presence inside his half. However, the Georgia international has to find a way to improve his passing accuracy if he wants to be a success story at the highest level.

We can expect Mamardashvili to add more quality to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s goalkeeping department. He is good enough to rival Nick Pope for a regular starting spot at the Tyneside club over the next few years.

At 23, the Georgian talent has his best years ahead of him which makes him a decent option for the Magpies to consider in the summer. However, it remains to be seen whether he can cope with the high intensity of Premier League football. Still, Newcastle United should focus on going for a keeper of Mamardashvili’s quality as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.