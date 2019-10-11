Newcastle United supporters group backs Jeremy Corbyn in dispute with owner Mike Ashley

Mike Ashley (left) and Jeremy Corbyn (right) are embroiled in a war of words - John Nguyen/JNVisuals/PA

Jeremy Corbyn has been backed in his dispute with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley by the Magpie Group, which is urging the billionaire to sell the club.

Corbyn drew an angry response from the Newcastle hierarchy to his claim earlier this week that owners like Ashley are ruining football, with the club again stating that he had not taken a penny out of the business other than money provided in the form of interest-free loans.

However, the Magpie Group has chosen to highlight its complaint that money is effectively taken out of the club in the shape of unsigned commercial deals because Ashley wants all the focus to be on his Sports Direct brand.

Ashley has belatedly agreed to pay £2 million a year for the Sports Direct signs that cover every spare surface at St James’ Park, but the Magpie Group argues he is also depriving the club of money through retail sales which are controlled by his sport shop.

The Group said in a statement: “In response to NUFC’s statement [re: Jeremy Corbyn’s comments], we feel it is blatantly obvious that Mike Ashley has put his business interests above everything else.

Newcastle supporters voice their opposition to owner Mike Ashley

“The growth of the club has completely stagnated since his arrival. In 2007 our commercial revenue was £28m, in 2018 it was £27m. Initially you may think it’s only £1m difference, but when you consider the growth of the Premier League over those 11yrs and how other clubs’ commercial revenue has risen in line with that, then you realise it’s a massive red flag.

“For example, West Ham United’s commercial revenue was £16m in 2007 and jumped up to £31m in 2018. It is worth noting they were also relegated during that time period.

“The difference is they are not hampered by one man’s business interests. Mike Ashley’s retail shop signs have been plastered all over St. James’ Park & the training ground since his arrival and has been a constant eye-sore at what Sir Bobby Robson once dubbed ‘the cathedral on the hill’.

“They have only started paying a fee for this in recent years, the latest figure £2m a year. In our opinion, a measly figure for the in-your-face exposure they receive on a global scale as well as the fact they didn’t pay before that. We don’t think it’s a company which inspires others to be associated alongside it...

“When you look at the finances of NUFC and Tottenham when Ashley took over to now, it is another clear demonstration of the complete stagnation he has brought to the club financially. In short, NUFC is being used as a billboard ad and not being run as a club looking to grow.”

Others, including Labour’s Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah, have also raised questions about the sale of land owned by the club; money which has gone to Ashley.

The statement continued: “There is also the case of the lease on the land behind the Gallowgate End. The land was sold by Mike Ashley for £9m, can the club confirm whether Ashley has made any profit from the lease being sold in any way?

“Not only this, but there are plans to build apartments & offices and there has been nothing mentioned around safeguarding the possibility of Gallowgate End expansion. Can this be confirmed or is this the club not being allowed to grow once again? If any deal done by Mike Ashley has or will prevent the ground’s potential expansion in the future, then that is an absolute disgrace.”

Ashley has been trying to find a buyer for the club for the last two years but despite regular attempts by prospective buyers to claim a takeover is close, none have been willing to match the £350m asking price.