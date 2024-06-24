Newcastle United Star Surprised By For Sale Status Amid Everton Interest

Everton target Yankuba Minteh has been left surprised by Newcastle United’s willingness to sell him this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old joined Newcastle last summer from Odense BK and was immediately loaned out to PSV Eindhoven.

He had a loan spell in the Netherlands and Newcastle were initially considering keeping him or loaning the winger out in the ongoing window

However, Newcastle are prepared to sell him in order to ease their concerns over PSR and are keen to let him go before 30th June deadline for their accounts to be submitted to the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Minteh has been left a bit surprised by the club’s willingness to sell him.

He is currently in Gambia and keeping himself fit while he prepares for pre-season this summer.

However, Minteh has been left enthused by the offers he has received from several clubs in the ongoing window.

Everton, Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Lyon and Marseille are believed to be considering making a move for him.

Newcastle are likely to sell if they receive a fee in the region of £25m this summer.