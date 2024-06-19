Newcastle United Have Set Their Sights On This Serie A Keeper: What Will He Add To Howe’s Side?

In a recent report, TuttoMercatoWeb claimed that Newcastle United have set their sights on Atalanta keeper Juan Musso this summer. It has been stated that the Magpies are eyeing a move to land the Argentine goalie but could face competition from Villarreal in the race for him this off-season.

Musso had an impressive campaign at the Italian club after putting in a run of solid displays for them over the past ten months. He deserves a ton of credit for helping his team win the UEFA Europa League earlier this summer. The Argentine talent conceded 21 goals but kept 11 clean sheets in 24 matches for Atalanta last season across all competitions.

The 30-year-old did well to average 0.6 clearances and 4.5 long balls per 90 minutes in Serie A. However, he needs to be more careful when distributing the ball from the back based on his pass success rate of 69.9% in the Italian top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Atalanta will run out at the end of next season which could give Newcastle a chance to recruit him on a cut-price deal this summer.

What Will Musso Add To Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe’s Side?

Musso can be a safe pair of hands in betwen the sticks when he is playing with confidence on the field. He has got decent reflexes that help him make a few important saves at the back.

The Argentine keeper doesn’t mind clearing the danger when needed and is a solid handler of the ball. Standing at 1.90, he can be a towering presence inside his penalty box but needs to find a way to improve his passing accuracy if he wants to be a success story in England.

We can expect Musso to add more quality to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s goalkeeping department. He has what it takes to offer some serious competition for Nick Pope at the Tyneside club in the coming seasons.,

At 30, Musso has still got plenty of football left in him, so he would be a great choice for the Magpies to consider before the end of this summer transfer window. However, there are some question marks over whether the Argentine can make a smooth transition to life in the Premier League.