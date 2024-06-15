Newcastle United Have Set Their Sight On This Barcelona Forward: Should Howe Go For Him?

In a recent tweet, Jijantes FC stated that Newcastle United have set their sights on Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer. It has been claimed that the Magpies are willing to offer €15m plus €5m in variables to land the Spain international.

Torres put in a handful of impressive displays for Barca in the final third but struggled to be consistent at times in La Liga. The Spanish attacker played in 42 matches for the Catalan club last season, finding the back of the net 11 times and picking up four assists in multiple competitions.

The 24-year-old has made most of his appearances off the bench which explains why he averaged 1.3 shots, 0.9 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per 90 minutes in La Liga. He has even been tidy when distributing possession in the opponent’s half after making 80.4% of his attempted passes in the Spanish top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Catalan club will expire in the summer of 2027 which could make it tough for Newcastle to sign him on a cut-price deal later this year.

BADAJOZ, SPAIN – JUNE 05: Ferran Torres of Spain celebrates after scoring the teams fifth goal during an International Friendly Match between Spain and Andorra at Nuevo Vivero on June 05, 2024 in Badajoz, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Should Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Go For Torres?

Torres excels at finding some space for himself to get a few strikes in at goal. He usually generates some power with his shot attempts and can create some inviting chances for others around him on the offensive end of the field.

The Spanish sensation is a good dribbler with the ball as well. He is primarily a left-sided wide player but can operate as a right-winger or as a striker up top if needed. Torres would inject more quality into Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe’s frontline. He has what it takes to form a productive offensive partnership with Alexander Isak at the Tyneside club in the coming seasons.

At 24, Torres has his best years ahead of him which makes him a worthy option for the Magpies to consider in this summer transfer period. The Spanish playmaker is good enough to help Newcastle challenge for some major honours in the future. Therefore, Howe would be wise to go for Torres if he wants to strengthen his attack ahead of the new campaign.