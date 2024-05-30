Newcastle United Are Set To Rival Liverpool For This Juventus Defender: Is He Worth The Fight?

In a recent report, TuttoJuve stated that Newcastle United are set to rival Liverpool for Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, who played on loan at AS Roma this season. It has been claimed that the Magpies would have to compete with the Reds and Borussia Dortmund in the race to land the Spanish centre-back this summer.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye at times during his loan spell at Roma after he put in a handful of solid displays for them on the defensive third of the pitch. Huijsen has found the back of the net twice and picked up two assists in 26 matches for the Italian outfit this season across various competitions.

The Dutch sensation has been a dominant presence inside his half as he is averaging 0.8 tackles and 2.0 clearances per game in Serie A. He has even been accurate when distributing possession from the back based on his pass success rate of 87.1% in the Italian division (stats via whoscored).

Huijsen’s current contract at his parent club Juventus will run out in the summer of 2028. Thus, the Magpies would have to make a big offer if they are serious about recruiting the Spanish defensive ace in the upcoming transfer window.

ROME, ITALY – FEBRUARY 05: Dean Huijsen of AS Roma celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal with teammates during the Serie A TIM match between AS Roma and Cagliari – Serie A TIM at Stadio Olimpico on February 05, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Newcastle United Are Set To Rival Liverpool For Huijsen: Is He Worth The Fight?

Huijsen can get stuck in with some solid tackles to make life tough for the opposition attackers and doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when needed. Standing at 1.97m, the Spanish youngster is a towering presence in the air as well. He excels at playing his way out from the back.

Huijsen would undeniably strengthen Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s defence for the long run. He is already good enough to challenge for a regular first-team spot at St. James’ Park next season.

At 19, the future looks quite promising for Huijsen as long as he continues to improve with each season. However, there are some question marks over whether he would be able to make a smooth transition to life in Premier League football. Still, there is no denying that he would be well worth the fight, so the Tyneside club should focus on stepping up their efforts to land him later this summer.