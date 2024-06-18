Newcastle United Are In The Running To Land This Talented Winger: Good Choice For Howe?

In a recent print edition, The Sunday Mirror (16/06, Page 72) claimed that Newcastle United are in the running to land OH Leuven winger Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson. It is understood that the Magpies would have to rival West Ham United and Leicester City in the race to land the Icelandic wide player this summer.

Thorsteinsson had a productive campaign in the Jupiler Pro League as he put in a run of decent displays for OH Leuven in the final third. The 25-year-old registered seven goals and seven assists in 40 matches for the Belgian outfit last season across all competitions.

The Icelandic talent has been a decent performer in the opponent’s half based on his average of 1.5 shots, 1.6 key passes, 0.9 crosses and 1.0 dribbles per game in the Jupiler Pro League. However, he has lacked quality when distributing the ball after making 70.4% of his attempted passes in the Belgian top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Belgian club will run out in the summer of 2025 which could open the door for Newcastle to sign him on a cut-price deal later this year.

Is Thorsteinsson A Good Choice For Newcastle United?

Thorsteinsson can shoot the ball well from long range and has got the eye to play some decisive passes on the offensive third of the pitch. He is a good dribbler with the ball as well and can chip in by scoring and creating a handful of important goals for his team.

Thorsteinsson mainly plays as a left-sided wide player but can also operate on the right wing or play as an attacking midfielder if told to do so. We can expect him to add more firepower to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s attack. He is good enough to challenge for a regular first-team spot at St. James’ Park next season.

However, there are some question marks over whether Thorsteinsson can cope with the physical side and high intensity of the Premier League if Newcastle manage to snap him up this summer.

At 25, Thorsteinsson has his best years ahead of him which makes him a great choice for the Magpies to pursue before the end of this transfer window.