Newcastle United To Put Target Through Medical Today

Newcastle United will put the disappointment of missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo behind them today as departing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is put through his medical checks, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies lost out on Adarabioyo to Chelsea despite feeling they had the centre-back in the bag.

He would have joined on a free transfer, but Newcastle are now set to complete another free transfer defensive reinforcement.

Kelly has agreed to join the club as a free agent when his deal at Bournemouth runs out at the end of this month.

Newcastle have an agreement with him and will now put him through his medical checks later today.

If Kelly comes through the medical then he can proceed to sign a five-year contract at St James’ Park.

The contract will also include an option for Newcastle to extend it by another year, meaning Kelly could be at the club for the next six years.

With Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles out with long term injuries, signing Kelly will be a welcome boost for Eddie Howe.