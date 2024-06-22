Newcastle United Put Elliot Anderson Into Bid For Target

Newcastle United offered midfielder Elliot Anderson in a cash plus player deal to Wolves in a bid for defender Max Kilman, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe is starting to make solid moves in the transfer market and Newcastle are currently in talks to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Strengthening Newcastle’s defence is also key for Howe, not least due to the long term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Lloyd Kelly has arrived, but Howe wants another centre-back and Newcastle have now tried for Wolves’ Kilman.

Newcastle offered cash plus midfielder Anderson to Wolves, but their bid was rejected.

The deal as it stands is not of interest to Wolves, who have no financial need to sell Kilman.

Wolves could cash in on Kilman to hand boss Gary O’Neil an extra transfer kitty, but the offer on the table will need to be better.

West Ham United have failed with a bid for Kilman, while Manchester United are also looking at the 27-year-old as an option.