Newcastle United pull out of race for Arsenal signing
Newcastle United are no longer in the race to sign Aaron Ramsdale this summer, having pivoted to Burnley’s James Trafford instead.
Newcastle United have often been mentioned as a frontrunner for the signing of Aaron Ramsdale, should the Arsenal goalkeeper leave this summer, but those links now appear to be fading.
The Athletic report that with no European football, Newcastle have decided to pursue a backup goalkeeper, rather than someone to compete with Nick Pope directly.
As a result, Newcastle’s interest in Ramsdale has been replaced by the pursuit of Burnley’s James Trafford.
The Daily Mail had reported in late May that Ramsdale was on Newcastle’s list of targets, but even then the reported asking price was believed to be too high.
Arsenal correspondents in the media have suggested that Ramsdale is expected to be on the move in the next couple of months. It was believed to be a matter of when he leaves, not if.
But Arsenal will want a good fee, and with Newcastle out of the race, that’s going to be more difficult to secure.
Ramsdale made 11 appearances in 2023/24, losing his starting spot to on-loan David Raya. Raya is set to join permanently from Brentford when the window opens.
For the time being, Ramsdale is preparing for Euro 2024 with England, where he’s expected to play a supporting role behind starting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.