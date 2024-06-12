Newcastle United pull out of race for Arsenal signing

Newcastle United are no longer in the race to sign Aaron Ramsdale this summer, having pivoted to Burnley’s James Trafford instead.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal celebrates after teammate Kai Havertz (not pictured) scores his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium on March 09, 2024. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have often been mentioned as a frontrunner for the signing of Aaron Ramsdale, should the Arsenal goalkeeper leave this summer, but those links now appear to be fading.

The Athletic report that with no European football, Newcastle have decided to pursue a backup goalkeeper, rather than someone to compete with Nick Pope directly.

As a result, Newcastle’s interest in Ramsdale has been replaced by the pursuit of Burnley’s James Trafford.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, shakes hands with Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Arsenal FC at Gtech Community Stadium on November 25, 2023. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail had reported in late May that Ramsdale was on Newcastle’s list of targets, but even then the reported asking price was believed to be too high.

Arsenal correspondents in the media have suggested that Ramsdale is expected to be on the move in the next couple of months. It was believed to be a matter of when he leaves, not if.

But Arsenal will want a good fee, and with Newcastle out of the race, that’s going to be more difficult to secure.

Aaron Ramsdale poses with the England team for a photo ahead of kick-off in the International friendly football match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium in London on June 7, 2024. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramsdale made 11 appearances in 2023/24, losing his starting spot to on-loan David Raya. Raya is set to join permanently from Brentford when the window opens.

For the time being, Ramsdale is preparing for Euro 2024 with England, where he’s expected to play a supporting role behind starting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.