Newcastle United Open To Selling Attacker As Clubs Show Interest

Newcastle United remain open to selling one of their attackers if a good proposal arrives, with clubs now showing interest in potentially snapping him up, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Eddie Howe’s side want to make additions this summer and are set to complete the free transfer capture of defender Lloyd Kelly.

They have to watch their finances in regards to the Premier League’s PSR rules though and sales will also be on the agenda.

Winger Miguel Almiron was wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia in the winter transfer window, but no move took place.

He could though be on his way out this summer, with Newcastle open to letting him go if they receive a good proposal.

The Magpies are fully prepared to cash in on the Paraguayan.

Almiron turned 30 earlier this year and Newcastle are ready to bring his time at St James’ Park to an end.

There is interest in the winger from a number of clubs and Newcastle could receive an offer for him over the coming weeks and months.

Almiron featured heavily at Newcastle last season and turned out in 33 of their 38 Premier League matches.