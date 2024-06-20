Newcastle United Official Held Talks With Club, Didn’t Like What They Heard

Newcastle United Official Held Talks With Club, Didn’t Like What They Heard

Newcastle United sent an official to meet Spanish side Valencia at the end of May to discuss a transfer deal, but were put off by what they heard.

The Magpies want to strengthen Eddie Howe’s hand for next season, especially with injuries having severely stretched the club’s squad depth.

Howe is keen to land another goalkeeper to provide competition to Nick Pope and the club were looking in La Liga for a solution.

Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili is the man that Newcastle wanted and so serious was their interest that they sent an official to talk to the Spanish side at the end of May, according to Spanish outlet Gols Media.

The official confirmed Newcastle’s interest in signing Mamardashvili and invited Valencia to present their thoughts on the matter.

What Newcastle heard from Valencia did not go down well and the Magpies disappeared from the scene.

Mamardashvili’s entourage insist that Newcastle do not want to meet the €40m price tag that Valencia have put on the goalkeeper’s head.

If Valencia are unwilling to change their stance then it is unlikely that any club will sign Mamardashvili this summer.