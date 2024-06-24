Newcastle United Now Under PSR Pressure To Get Deal Done

Newcastle United are under pressure, due to the Premier League’s PSR rules, to sell Yankuba Minteh before the 30th June deadline, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are working on their transfer strategy for the coming days and have been looking to cash in on Minteh.

It appeared he could go to Everton, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed the other way, but the deal has collapsed.

There is other interest in Minteh though and it is likely he will be sold to a team in Europe.

Lyon are keen on Minteh and have been tipped as a likely destination, while Marseille are also keen on the winger, who spent last term on loan at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

And Newcastle are under pressure to make sure a deal for Minteh is pushed over the line.

They stand to make a substantial profit on a player they signed only last summer and it would help their finances for PSR calculations.

Newcastle paid Danish side OB around £6.5m for the 19-year-old and he further boosted his reputation during the Feyenoord loan spell, where he played under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot.