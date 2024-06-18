Newcastle United not interested in 24-year-old Barcelona attacker, no offer made

Earlier this month, reports emerged claiming that Barcelona forward Ferran Torres had emerged as a transfer target for Premier League Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s team were said to be eager to take the 24-year-old attacker back to England, with the report even suggesting that the Magpies even tabled an offer worth €15 million plus another €5 million in add-ons.

No interest, no offer

However, according to The Athletic, sources close to Newcastle United as well as FC Barcelona have denied that there is any interest from the Premier League club in signing Ferran Torres.

Contrary to reports, there has been no offer made either.

Not on Newcastle United’s transfer wishlist. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Torres, 24, arrived at Barcelona in January 2022 from Manchester City, but has not had it easy, with his spot in the starting XI far from guaranteed.

In all, the Spanish international has made 113 appearances for Barcelona so far, but managed only 25 goals and 13 assists – returns that are not entirely convincing.

With Barcelona eager to reinforce the attacking unit this summer, there will likely be at least one exit and it is not ruled out that Torres leaves.

The player, for his part, is unfazed by the speculations and remains intent on proving himself at Barcelona.

While Newcastle United might not be interested, another Premier League club, West Ham United, are believed to be keen on signing Torres.

The former Manchester City star’s contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2027 and it now remains to be seen whether he continues at the club or is offloaded to generate some cash.