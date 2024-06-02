Newcastle United make move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly

Lloyd Kelly (right) can play at left-back as well as his usual centre-back position - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Newcastle United will attempt to get a deal for Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly over the line this week after missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo.

Eddie Howe had looked at both defenders on free transfers to bolster his back-line for next season, with Adarabioyo moving closer to a Chelsea move over the weekend.

It is understood that Kelly, who can play at left-back as well as his usual centre-back position, has an offer from Newcastle and talks will continue early this week with confidence of a deal being done.

With his contract expiring at the Vitality Stadium, Kelly had interest from Champions League clubs in England and Europe. Newcastle have moved quickest with an offer, though, and will look to tie up a deal that will add competition for Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles. Dan Burn and Emil Krafth can also play there or full-back.

Kelly is well known to Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who signed him for Bournemouth for £13 million from Bristol City back in 2019. As a free transfer, he would be a positive deal for complying with profitability and sustainability rules. As reported last month, the right offers could be entertained for Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron this summer.

In an interview with Telegraph Sport earlier this season, Kelly talked about growing up in foster care and urged potential parents to consider taking in children.

“I lived it but didn’t know the numbers and the scale of how big it was until I worked with the Bristol City Council and how difficult it was especially for siblings to stay together in the transition from family to foster care,” he said.

“I would definitely advise if there are people thinking about it, you would be surprised how much of a positive impact you can have on someone’s life. That whole support network around it is something that benefits the child.”

Kompany faces battle for Banks

By John Percy

Vincent Kompany’s bid to appoint Aaron Danks to his new back-room staff at Bayern Munich is in doubt over a compensation row.

Kompany was confirmed as Bayern’s new head coach last Wednesday and is keen to take Middlesbrough’s Danks with him to the Bundesliga giants.

Danks worked with Kompany at Anderlecht and has vast experience as a first-team coach after spells with England Under-21s and Aston Villa.

Championship club Middlesbrough are demanding compensation for the 43-year-old and, at this stage, Bayern are refusing to meet the figure.

Negotiations are expected to resume this week but Middlesbrough are determined to adopt a hardline stance over Danks’s future.

