Newcastle United Are Locked In A Three-Way Race For This Juventus Defender: Good Option For Howe?

In a recent tweet, journalist Mirko Di Natale mentioned that Newcastle United are locked in a three-way race for Juventus defender Dean Huijsen who spent last season on loan at AS Roma. It has been stated that the Magpies would have to compete with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool in pursuit of the Spanish centre-back.

Huijsen experienced a solid loan spell at Roma after putting in a string of impressive displays for them on the defensive end of the field. The Spanish talent participated in 15 matches for the Italian club last season, scoring twice and earning one assist in multiple competitions.

The 19-year-old has seen most of his game time come off the bench which could be why he only averaged 0.8 shots, 0.3 key passes and 2.0 clearances per 90 minutes in Serie A. He has even been tidy when distributing the ball from the back based on his pass success rate of 87.1% in the Italian top flight (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at his parent club Juventus will run out in the summer of 2028. Thus, it won’t be easy for Newcastle to sign him on the cheap in this summer transfer period.

Will Huijsen Be A Good Option For Newcastle United?

Huijsen loves a tackle and can scan the danger well to make some important interceptions for his team inside his half. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the offensive and excels at playing his way out from the back.

The Spaniard can use his strong 1.97m frame to dominate the opposition attackers in the air. However, there are some concerns over whether he can cope with the high intensity of the Premier League if Newcastle manage to lure him to St. James’ Park this summer.

We can expect Huijsen to add a lot of bite and steel to Eddie Howe’s defence. He might even help the Magpies challenge across all fronts in the coming seasons. At 19, the future looks quite promising for Huijsen, so he would be a good option for the Tyneside club to consider in the long run.

Howe could be the ideal man to get the best out of the talented youngster. Thus, Newcastle would be wise to move in for him this summer.