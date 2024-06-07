Newcastle United Locked In A Three-Way Battle For This Fulham Playmaker: Is He Worth The Fight?

In a recent report, Brazilian news outlet Globo revealed that Newcastle United are locked in a three-way battle for Fulham playmaker Andreas Pereira. It has been stated that the Magpies are eyeing a move to bring the Brazilian attacker this summer.

The 28-year-old managed to catch the eye with his performances for Fulham in the recently concluded Premier League campaign. Pereira has scored three times and picked up nine assists in 44 matches for the Cottagers last season in multiple competitions.

The Brazilian talent has been a consistent performer in the final third based on his average of 1.4 shots, 2.3 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per game in the Premier League. He has even distributed possession relatively well after completing 78.8% of his attempted passes in the English top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Craven Cottage will expire in the summer of 2026. Hence, it won’t be easy for the Magpies to win the race for his services on the cheap later this year.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND – MAY 04: Andreas Pereira of Fulham claps the fans after the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Fulham FC at Brentford Community Stadium on May 04, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United Are Locked In A Three-Way Battle For Pereira: Is He Worth The Fight?

Pereira can shoot the ball purely and with venom from long range and has got the vision to create a few inviting chances for his teammates in the final third. The Brazilian playmaker is a decent dribbler with the ball at his feet. He is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also fill in as a box-to-box midfielder or as a left-sided wide player if told to do so.

We can expect Pereira to enhance the quality of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s first team. He is good enough to compete for a regular starting spot at the Tyneside club in the coming seasons.

At 28, the Brazil international is playing the best football of his career right now. Hence, he would be well worth the fight, so the Magpies should think about stepping up their efforts to land Pereira in this summer transfer window.

The Fulham star already knows the Premier League well by now and won’t take much time to settle into life at St. James’ Park if Howe can devise a way to get a deal done for him this summer.