Newcastle United Are Likely To Move In For This Burnley Keeper: Good Choice For Howe?

Newcastle United Are Likely To Move In For This Burnley Keeper: Good Choice For Howe?

In a recent report, The Athletic mentioned that Newcastle United are likely to move in for Burnley keeper James Trafford. It has been stated that the Magpies have identified the English goalie as a target for this summer transfer period.

Trafford has put some impressive displays in between the sticks for the Lancashire club in the recently concluded Premier League campaign. The English talent participated in 28 matches for Burnley last season, conceding 62 goals and earning two clean sheets in the process across all competitions.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye at times for his current club as he is averaging 1.4 clearances and 6.4 long balls per 90 minutes in the Premier League. However, he has been a bit untidy when distributing the ball in the opponent’s half based on his pass completion rate of 62.1% in the English top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Turf Moor will run out in the summer of 2027 which could make it tough for the Magpies to arrange a cut-price deal for him in this transfer window.

England’s goalkeeper James Trafford takes part in a team training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, in Enfield, north London on March 25, 2024, on the eve of their International friendly football match against Belgium. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Is Trafford A Good Choice For Newcastle United?

Trafford is a good handler of the ball and can use his quick reflexes to make a few important saves at the back. Standing at 1.92m, he is a towering presence inside his penalty box and doesn’t hesitate to clear the danger when he is being chased down by the opposition.

The English keeper knows the Premier League well by now and shouldn’t take much time to adjust to life at Newcastle United if Eddie Howe can devise a way to bring him on board in this summer transfer window.

Trafford would enhance the quality of the Tyneside club‘s goalkeeping department and is good enough to offer some serious competition for Nick Pope at St. James’ Park in the coming years. Therefore, he would be an excellent choice for the Magpies to consider before the start of the new campaign.

At 21, Trafford has the potential to be a world-class keeper someday. Thus, it makes sense for Newcastle United to try everything in their power to lure the English custodian to Tyneside in this summer transfer period.