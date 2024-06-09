Newcastle United Launch A Move For This Burnley Custodian: What Will He Bring To Tyneside?

In a recent report, Mail Sport stated that Newcastle United have launched a move for Burnley custodian James Trafford this summer. It has been revealed that the Magpies have made a £16m bid to get the English keeper on board later this year.

Trafford experienced a tough campaign at Turf Moor as he struggled to keep things solid at the back for Burnley in the Premier League. The English sensation participated in 28 matches for the Lancashire outfit last season, conceding 62 goals and picking up two assists in the process across multiple competitions.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye at times by averaging 1.4 clearances and 6.5 long balls per 90 minutes in the Premier League. However, he has lacked quality when distributing possession from inside his half after making 62.1% of his attempted passes in the English first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Burnley will expire in the summer of 2027. Therefore, Newcastle would have to launch a convincing offer if they want to bring Trafford to St. James’ Park in this ongoing transfer window.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 24: James Trafford of Burnley during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

What Will Trafford Bring To Newcastle United?

Trafford is a solid handler of the ball and can use his quick reflexes to make a few decent saves at the back. He doesn’t hesitate to clear the danger when being chased down by the opposition and usually goes long with his goal-kicks. However, the English talent has to find a way to improve his ball distribution from the back.

Still, there is no denying that Trafford has all the skillset to be a success story at Newcastle United in the long run. At 21, he has the potential to be a world-class keeper someday. Hence, the Burnley star would be a great choice for the Magpies to pursue later this summer.

We can expect Trafford to bring more quality to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s squad. He is good enough to offer some serious competition for Nick Pope at the Tyneside club. The English goalie already knows the Premier League well and won’t take much time to adjust to life at St. James’ Park if Howe can devise a way to bring him on board before the end of this summer transfer window.