Newcastle United: Joelinton signs new long-term contract

Joelinton joined Newcastle United in 2019 [Getty Images]

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has signed a new long-term contract.

The Brazil international's contract was set to expire in 2025, and could have been sold this coming summer, manager Eddie Howe said in January.

But Joelinton, who joined in a then-club record £40m deal from Hoffenheim in 2019, says moving to the club was the "best decision of my career".

He is currently sidelined with a thigh injury and is not expected to return until next season.

"I always wanted to be here," said Joelinton.

"I love playing for the club. I love the club, I love the fans. I'm glad to continue and I hope to have success in the years to come."

Joelinton was signed by Steve Bruce as a striker, but has found a new role in midfield under Howe, with his performances earning him a debut for Brazil in 2023.

"Joey is an exceptional player and person, and the love he has for the club is reciprocated by all of us here," said Howe.

"He brings unique qualities to the group and undoubtedly makes us stronger."

Newcastle have not specified the length of the contract.