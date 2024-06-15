Newcastle United interested in two Barcelona players – report

Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

In order to bring in reinforcements in the coming summer transfer window, FC Barcelona will first have to arrange for a significant cash injection to return to the 1:1 rule. For this purpose, the Catalans are in negotiations with a European company to invest in Barca Vision, while more income can also be obtained by selling some of their current players.

To get this cash injection, the Blaugranes are willing to part even with some of their important players, like Raphinha, who was already in the sights of one of the richest Premier League sides, Newcastle United, last summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Saudi-owned entity is once again looking to attract two Barcelona players in the upcoming summer transfer window, i.e., Ferran Torres and Andreas Christensen.

The latter of these players, Christensen, has been quite popular in England since his successful time at Chelsea, and Newcastle are keen to get him to enhance their defense. They already tried to sign him in the last winter window, but Xavi and the player himself ruled out such a move.

Similarly, Ferran Torres also has a high demand in the Premier League since his time with Manchester City, where he scored 16 goals in 43 matches, and Newcastle United have already offered €15 million fixed and €5 million in variables for him. This amount is quite lower than the €55 million fixed and €10 million that Barcelona paid for him.

The versatile forward has a contract till 2027 with the Catalans, and as only half of the amount paid for him has been amortized yet, Barcelona will be looking to negotiate a lot if he is to be sold to the Premier League side.

For now, it remains to be seen how these operations will develop in the coming days. But before parting with any of their players, Flick would ideally want to see them in action in the upcoming pre-season.