Newcastle United Identify This Leeds United Winger As A Target: What Will He Add To Howe’s Team?

In a recent report, The Chronicle mentioned that Newcastle United have identified Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville as a target for this summer transfer window. It has been stated that the Magpies are showing interest in recruiting the Dutch wide player this off-season.

Summerville enjoyed a decent campaign at the Yorkshire club as he produced a string of impressive displays on the left side of their attack. The Dutch talent participated in 49 matches for Leeds last season, netting 21 goals and earning ten assists in multiple competitions.

The 22-year-old was a reliable performer in the final third based on his average of 3.0 shots, 2.6 key passes, 1.5 crosses and 2.2 dribbles per game in the Premier League. He has even distributed the ball relatively well after making 83.9% of his attempted passes in the English top tier (stats via whoscored).

Summerville is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026 which could make it difficult for Newcastle to sign him on a cut-price deal in this transfer period.

What Will Summerville Add To Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe’s Team?

Summerville is a good dribbler with the ball at his feet and is capable of making a few driving runs with the ball out on the flanks. He has got the eye to play a few decisive passes on the offensive end of the field and can shoot the ball with venom from long range.

The Dutch sensation is primarily a left-sided wide player but can also function as a right-winger if told to do so. We can expect him to add more pace and firepower to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s frontline.

Summerville is good enough to earn a regular first-team spot at St. James’ Park in the coming seasons. At 22, he has the potential to be a future star in England as long as he continues to improve with each year.

All in all, the Magpies would be wise to get a deal done for the Dutch wing wizard as he would help them compete across all fronts next season. Summerville already knows the Premier League well and won’t take much time to adjust to life at the Tyneside club.