Newcastle United Identify This Chelsea Winger As A Target: Good Fit For The Magpies?

In a recent report, i mentioned that Newcastle United have identified Chelsea winger Noni Madueke this summer. It has been claimed that the Magpies are eyeing a move to bring the English wide player to St. James’ Park later this year.

Madueke struggled to be consistent with his performances for the Blues in the recently concluded Premier League campaign. The London-born talent registered eight goals and picked up three assists in 34 appearances for Chelsea last season across multiple competitions.

The 22-year-old has been a decent contributor in the final third based on his average of 1.4 shots, 0.9 key passes and 1.6 dribbles per game in the Premier League. He has even been accurate when distributing the ball in the opponent’s half after completing 88.5% of his attempted passes in the English top flight (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the West London club will run out in the summer of 2030. Therefore, it won’t be easy for the Magpies to get a deal done for him on the cheap this year.

Is Madueke A Good Fit For Newcastle United?

Madeuke is a good dribbler with the ball and has got the eye to play a few decisive passes on the offensive end of the field. He can even strike the ball well from long-range and can chip in by scoring a few important goals for his team.

However, the English sensation has struggled to find consistency in front of the opponent’s goal. He is primarily a right-winger but can also operate as a centre-forward if needed. We can expect him to bring more pace and goals to Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe’s frontline.

Madueke is good enough to nail down a regular playing spot at St. James’ Park in the coming years. Therefore, he would be a good fit for the Tyneside club’s needs this summer. Madueke already knows the Premier League well and won’t take much time to settle into life at Newcastle.

At 22, there is still a lot of room for improvement in his game. Still, the pros outweigh the cons of signing a player of Madueke’s skillset. Hence, Howe should focus on going all out to secure his services before the end of this summer transfer window.