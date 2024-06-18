Newcastle United to host Doncaster Rovers Belles in pre-season

Newly-promoted Barclays Women’s Championship club Newcastle United will face Doncaster Rovers Belles during their pre-season programme.

The Magpies are planning for their first-ever season in the elite game after the club won the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division title in 2023/2024.

Newcastle United are set to play a number of pre-season friendlies as they prepare for their new division and it has this afternoon been confirmed that Doncaster Rovers Belles will be one of their opponents. The Tyneside club will play host to The Belles on Sunday 28 July 2024. It is not yet known where the game will be played or whether spectators will be admitted.

In recent years, both Newcastle United and Doncaster Rovers Belles have played their football within the FA Women’s National League system, however, the clubs have been kept apart. Newcastle United’s time in the regionalised fourth tier saw them compete in the Division One North while The Belles were in the Midlands equivalent. The South Yorkshire side moved into the North last season, however, Newcastle had been promoted in the previous campaign. It will therefore be something of a novelty when the clubs meet next month.

Doncaster Rovers Belles will face two Barclays Women’s Championship opponents in pre-season. The club will also contest a South Yorkshire derby against a youthful Sheffield United XI.