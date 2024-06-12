Newcastle United Hard At Work On More Deals Amid Lloyd Kelly Medical

Newcastle United are already working on other transfer deals as Lloyd Kelly is put through the process of a medical, according to Sky Sports News.

Eddie Howe’s side are scooping up Kelly on a free transfer when his contract at Bournemouth runs out at the end of the month.

Landing two centre-backs was Howe’s aim, but the Magpies lost out on Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, despite looking to have had the deal in the bag.

The club are pushing on and even as Kelly is put through his medical they are working on other deals.

Newcastle want to add strength in depth after Howe’s squad was stretched thin due to injury issues last season.

They continue to keep an eye on staying within PSR rules, something signing Kelly on a free transfer has helped with.

Players could also leave St James’ Park to allow Newcastle to balance the books, with winger Yankuba Minteh one of those who could be sold.

The wide-man spent last season on loan at Feyenoord in the Netherlands where he impressed hugely under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot.