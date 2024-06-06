Newcastle United Are In A Good Position To Land This Valencia Keeper: Good Signing For Howe?

In a recent report, Super Deporte (via Sport Witness) mentioned that Newcastle United are in a good position to land Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. It has been stated that the Magpies are well-placed to acquire the services of the Georgian custodian this summer.

Mamardashvili enjoyed a promising campaign at the Spanish club after putting in a handful of impressive displays for them in La Liga. The 23-year-old conceded 41 goals and secured 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances for Valencia last season across all competitions.

The Georgian sensation deserves some credit for averaging 1.1 clearances and 5.6 long balls per game in La Liga. However, he has lacked quality when distributing possession from the back based on his pass success rate of 46.9% in the Spanish top tier (stats via whoscored).

Mamardashvili’s current contract at the Spanish club will run out in the summer of 2027. Therefore, the Magpies would have to launch a convincing offer if they are serious about recruiting him on a cut-price deal later this year.

VALENCIA, SPAIN – MAY 19: Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia CF reacts at full-time following the team’s defeat in the LaLiga EA Sports match between Valencia CF and Girona FC at Estadio Mestalla on May 19, 2024 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Will Mamardashvili Be A Good Signing For Newcastle United?

Mamardashvili can be a safe pair of hands in goal as he has got quick reflexes that help him pull off a few solid saves at the back. He is a good handler of the ball and usually goes long with his goal-kicks.

The Georgian keeper doesn’t mind clearing the danger when required and is a commanding presence inside his penalty area. However, he has to find a way to improve his passing accuracy if he wants to prove his worth in Premier League football.

Mamardashvili would add more quality to Newcastle‘s goalkeeping department. He is more than capable of nailing down a regular first-team spot at St. James’ Park next season. Plus, the Georgian could even help the Magpies compete for a major trophy or two in the coming years.

At 23, Mamardashvili has got a lot of room to grow as a goalkeeper. Hence, he would be a decent signing for the Tyneside club to pull off this summer. However, only time will tell whether he can make a smooth transition to life in Premier League football if Howe can bring him on board.