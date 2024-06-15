Newcastle United Link With Former Premier League Winner Played Down

Newcastle United are not set to add a linked experienced performer and former Premier League winner to their squad this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has just snapped up defender Lloyd Kelly and smart signings, keeping in mind the Premier League’s PSR rules, is the order of the day.

Goalkeeper is an area where Newcastle are expected to see significant change this summer as Loris Karius is going and Martin Dubravka is expected to join him.

It has been suggested in some quarters that 36-year-old goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is set to join Newcastle.

Begovic made 45 appearances in the Championship for QPR last season and kept 13 clean sheets.

The experienced shot-stopper won the Premier League while at Chelsea, but he will not be heading back into the top flight with Newcastle.

Claims that Begovic is heading to St James’ Park are wide of the mark.

Newcastle are expected to add goalkeepers over the course of the summer transfer window, but Begovic will not be one of them.