Newcastle United’s first team coach Cook appointed Norwich City boss

Newcastle United’s first team coach Andy Cook has been appointed as the new head coach of Norwich City.

The Canaries announced the news via a post on their official club website this morning. Cook will start work at the Norfolk club on 1 July 2024.

Cook’s appointment is a real coup for Norwich City given his wealth of experience coaching in the third tier. Cook had a successful period in charge at Nottingham Forest prior to a one-year spell supporting head coach Becky Langley at Newcastle United this season. Cook helped The Magpies to win the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division title at the first time of asking.

Norwich City have an ambition to reach the third tier and beyond themselves therefore the appointment of Cook as head coach should stand the club in good stead.

After joining The Canaries, Cook said “I’m delighted to be here. Looking around the facilities, meeting some of the players and the staff has been brilliant. Everybody at the club has welcomed me, Ben (Knapper) and Flo (Allen) and all the staff behind them.

“I wanted to work in a place and environment where I could shape and help model something that is going to progress long-term and that’s going to challenge me, and it’s going to a city like Norwich and a club like Norwich that will do that.”

Norwich City ended the 2023/2024 campaign in second position in the FA Women’s National League South East Division table. The club missed out on the league title by seven points.