Newcastle United Are Facing Tough Competition For This Talented Midfielder: Decent Fit For Howe?

In a recent report, La Gazzetta dello Sport stated that Newcastle United are facing tough competition for Matteo Guendouzi who played last season on loan at Lazio. It is believed that the Magpies would have to rival Aston Villa in the race to land the French midfielder this summer.

The 25-year-old had a decent loan spell at the Italian club as he put in a handful of solid performances for them in the middle of the park. Guendouzi found the back of the net three times and grabbed four assists in 46 matches for Lazio last season across all competitions.

The French talent proved his worth at both ends of the field by averaging 1.0 tackles, 0.6 interceptions, 0.7 clearances, 0.8 shots and 0.7 key passes per 90 minutes in Serie A football. He has even been accurate when distributing possession from midfield after making 85.5% of his attempted passes in the Italian top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at his parent club Olympique Marseille will run out at the end of next season which could give Newcastle United a chance to acquire his services on a cut-price deal later this year.

Is Guendouzi A Decent Fit For Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe?

Guendouzi is a solid tackler of the ball and can make the odd interception for his team in the middle of the park. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the front foot and can shoot the ball with venom and precision from long range.

The French talent has also got the vision to create a few inviting chances for his teammates in the final third. He is a tidy passer of the ball as well and could be a decent addition to Newcastle United‘s squad ahead of the new campaign.

Guendouzi would bring more energy and dynamism to Eddie Howe’s midfield department. He is good enough to help the Magpies to compete across all fronts in the coming years. At 25, Guendouzi has his best years ahead of him which makes him a good fit for the Tyneside club‘s needs in the long run.