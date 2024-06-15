Newcastle United eyeing Barcelona double swoop

Premier League outfit Newcastle United are expressing a keen interest in the signatures of two Barcelona stars this summer.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have provided the latest on the situation this weekend.

The first Barca star on the Magpies’ radar, it is understood, comes in the form of Ferran Torres.

Versatile attacker Torres of course boasts previous experience of English football, from his time spent lining out with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

And Newcastle are eager to bring the Spanish international back, albeit with their opening offer of €15 million plus a further five in bonuses having been considered as nothing short of ‘ridiculous’ behind the scenes at the Camp Nou.

And also on the radar of the Newcastle board is said to be Andreas Christensen.

Versatile defender/midfielder Christensen also has ample experience in the Premier League, after spending the bulk of his career to date on the books of Chelsea.

The Danish international was targeted by Newcastle back in January, but made clear that he had no intention of departing Barcelona.

With Xavi now gone, and his place in the plans of new boss Hansi Flick altogether more unclear, though, it remains to be seen whether the Blaugrana could be tempted by a big-money offer over the weeks ahead.

Conor Laird | GSFN