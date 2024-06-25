Newcastle United drop out of race for rising La Liga star – minimum €35m fee

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is on the market this summer, but as his performances for Georgia continue to back up his quality shown in La Liga, they will not let him go for cheap. In fact, Los Che’s demands have proven too expensive for Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper had the best figures in Spain for difference between expected goals and goals conceded this season, and Newcastle had moved early for him, meeting with Valencia to offer €25m for him. Valencia rejected that offer, and Relevo report that while a price tag of €40m has been mentioned, at the very minimum, Valencia will demand €35m for him.

So far all of the other clubs that have enquired about Mamardashvili have been looking at a deal for around €25m, hence the lack of movement. If Atletico Madrid end up selling Jan Oblak this summer, then Mamardashvili will be their top target, although whether they would be willing to reach the asking price is another matter.

Mamardashvili is still a little rough around the edges, occasionally making a mistake and he is not the most comfortable with the ball at his feet, but the overall net positive of having him in goals has been a difference-maker for Valencia over the last three seasons. His shot-stopping ability is equal to any of his peers in Spain.