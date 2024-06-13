Newcastle United Could Move In For This Leicester City Forward: What Will He Bring To Tyneside?

In a recent print edition, The Mirror (9 June, Page 73) claimed that Newcastle United could move in for Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho this summer. It has been stated that the Magpies are eyeing a move to secure the services of the Nigerian striker later this year.

Iheanacho had an up-and-down campaign at the Midlands club as he put in a string of impressive displays but struggled to be consistent for them in the final third. The Nigerian talent was involved in 26 matches for the Foxes last season, scoring six goals and grabbing a couple of assists in the process across all competitions.

The 27-year-old made most of his appearances off the bench but did well to average 1.3 shots, 0.7 key passes and 0.6 dribbles per 90 minutes in the EFL Championship. He has even distributed the ball relatively well after completing 86.7% of his attempted passes in league football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the King Power Stadium will run out at the end of this month which could give Newcastle a chance to sign him on a free transfer later this summer.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth battles for possession with Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester Cityduring the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City at Vitality Stadium on February 27, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

What Will Iheanacho Bring To Newcastle United?

Iheanacho excels at creating some space for himself to get some strikes in at goal. He packs a lot of power with his shot attempts and can create the odd chance for his teammates up top. The Nigeria international is a powerful runner with the ball as well. However, he has to find a way to be more consistent in front of the opponent’s goal.

We can expect Iheanacho to bring more quality and depth to Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe’s squad. He has what it takes to serve as a good, rotational piece for the Magpies in the coming seasons.

At 27, Iheanacho is entering his prime and could prove himself to be a decent squad player at the Tyneside club. Therefore, it makes sense for Howe to try and bring the Nigerian attacker to St. James’ Park on a free transfer later this summer. However, Iheanacho is not good enough to rival Alexander Isak for a regular first-team spot at Newcastle next season.