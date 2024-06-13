Newcastle United Contact Crystal Palace Over Michael Olise

Bayern Munich and Newcastle United have also contacted Crystal Palace for Michael Olise who is a target for Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea are pushing to sign the winger from Crystal Palace after failing to get a deal over the line for him last summer.

The Blues have touched base with Palace to enquire about the details of the Frenchman’s release clause, which is believed to be around the £60m mark.

He is also a top target for Manchester United but they are yet to hold any club-to-club talks for the winger’s signing.

It has been claimed that Newcastle and Bayern Munich have also been in contact with Crystal Palace for Olise.

The Magpies are looking to further strengthen their squad after failing to qualify for Europe last season.

Newcastle have financial constraints due to the Premier League’s PSR rules but the club are keen to compete for top players such as Olise.

Bayern Munich are also pushing for a player of the winger’s calibre after finishing third in the Bundesliga last season.

Chelsea are pulling out all the stops to steal a march on their rivals to the signature of Olise.