Newcastle United Concrete Possibility For Argentine After Fact Gathering

Newcastle United have emerged as a concrete possibility for Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso, with the Magpies now having gathered information about him.

Eddie Howe’s side are expected to undergo a change in the goalkeeping department with Loris Karius going and Martin Dubravka expected to leave.

Newcastle have been looking at a host of goalkeeping options and their hunt has led to two-cap Argentina international Musso.

Musso, 30, played a key role in helping Atalanta to win the Europa League this season, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he could leave the club this summer.

It is suggested that Newcastle are now a concrete possibility for the goalkeeper.

The Magpies have already taken steps in Musso’s direction by gathering information about his situation and availability.

They join Spanish side Villarreal in having enquired about Musso.

Atalanta have Italy Under-21 international Marco Carnesecchi between the sticks and are prepared to let Musso move on for a fee of €20m.