Newcastle United Give Club ‘Invaluable Opportunity’ By Making Big Offer For Player

Newcastle United have offered a Spanish club an ‘invaluable opportunity’ to address their precarious financial situation by slapping in a €41m offer for one of their players.

The Magpies are watching that they comply with PSR rules closely this summer, but Eddie Howe is still keen to strengthen his squad.

Adding another goalkeeper to provide competition for number 1 Nick Pope is a priority and Newcastle have been looking at a number of options.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, they have pulled the trigger on a bid for one target, offering Valencia a fee of €41m for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

It is claimed that the offer represents an ‘invaluable opportunity’ for Valencia due to their ‘precarious financial situation’.

Mamardashvili was superb for Valencia in La Liga this season and his displays did not go unnoticed, with Newcastle convinced of his quality.

It is suggested though that the Georgia international’s departure ‘seems to be inevitable’ given Valencia’s financial issues.

How quickly Newcastle want to proceed on their swoop for the 23-year-old remains to be seen, but he is due to start at Euro 2024 for Georgia this summer.

A good tournament might land Newcastle with competitors for Mamardashvili.